Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Bird Construction Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Bird Construction in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Bird Construction’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Bird Construction to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$31.88.

BDT stock opened at C$31.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of C$10.06 and a 1 year high of C$32.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.87.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$873.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$772.65 million. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 26.97%.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0467 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

