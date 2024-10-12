Research Analysts Offer Predictions for FormFactor, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for FormFactor in a report issued on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for FormFactor’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FormFactor’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on FormFactor from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on FormFactor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.63.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $48.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FormFactor has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $63.63.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.01 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 17.20%.

In other FormFactor news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $283,933.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,961.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $203,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,645,913.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $283,933.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,961.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,770 shares of company stock valued at $854,014 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,927,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,387,000 after purchasing an additional 862,885 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,282,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,636,000 after acquiring an additional 612,838 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,893,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the second quarter valued at about $13,938,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 60.4% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 595,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,164,000 after acquiring an additional 224,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

