Reviewing LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH) and ProGreen US (OTCMKTS:PGUS)

ProGreen US (OTCMKTS:PGUS) and LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ProGreen US and LuxUrban Hotels, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProGreen US 0 0 0 0 N/A LuxUrban Hotels 0 2 1 0 2.33

LuxUrban Hotels has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 7,447.17%.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProGreen US N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LuxUrban Hotels $90.87 million 0.03 -$78.52 million ($2.38) -0.02

This table compares ProGreen US and LuxUrban Hotels”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ProGreen US has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LuxUrban Hotels.

Profitability

This table compares ProGreen US and LuxUrban Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProGreen US N/A N/A N/A LuxUrban Hotels -87.11% N/A -13.90%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.5% of LuxUrban Hotels shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of ProGreen US shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 51.5% of LuxUrban Hotels shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LuxUrban Hotels beats ProGreen US on 4 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProGreen US

ProGreen US, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on agricultural operations and residential real estate development activities in Baja California, Mexico. The company was formerly known as ProGreen Properties, Inc. and changed its name to ProGreen US, Inc. in July 2016. ProGreen US, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in San Diego, California.

About LuxUrban Hotels

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington D.C., Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc. and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc. in November 2022. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

