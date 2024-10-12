Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Receives $11.57 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.57.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RZLT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a report on Friday, September 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Rezolute from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Rezolute from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Rezolute in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RZLT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Rezolute by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 22,660 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rezolute in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Rezolute by 366.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 42,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RZLT stock opened at $4.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00. Rezolute has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts forecast that Rezolute will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

