Roth Capital Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Lifezone Metals Limited (NYSE:LZM)

Lifezone Metals Limited (NYSE:LZM – Free Report) – Roth Capital cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Lifezone Metals in a report issued on Wednesday, October 9th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Lifezone Metals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Lifezone Metals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Lifezone Metals Stock Up 5.5 %

NYSE LZM opened at $6.51 on Friday. Lifezone Metals has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $11.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average is $7.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifezone Metals

Lifezone Metals ( NYSE:LZM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Lifezone Metals had a negative net margin of 24,521.17% and a negative return on equity of 294.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lifezone Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Lifezone Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Lifezone Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Lifezone Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lifezone Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $836,000.

Lifezone Metals Company Profile

Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company's products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania.

