Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, CFO Naftali Holtz bought 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,840. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CFO Naftali Holtz purchased 5,350 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,840. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on RCL. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Macquarie upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $204.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.06.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 1.1 %

RCL opened at $195.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.11. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $196.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

