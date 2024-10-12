Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,693 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 229.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Atlassian by 383.9% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2,175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Atlassian from $216.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.29.

Atlassian Trading Up 1.7 %

TEAM stock opened at $187.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a PE ratio of -161.26 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.42, for a total transaction of $1,433,978.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 413,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,566,864.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 152,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,693,450. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.42, for a total value of $1,433,978.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,566,864.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,133 shares of company stock valued at $39,405,557 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

