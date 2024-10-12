Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 596.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 679,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,584,000 after buying an additional 581,685 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,756,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,391,000 after acquiring an additional 63,375 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.8% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 124,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,018,000 after purchasing an additional 10,061 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,047,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 1.7 %

PBH stock opened at $69.58 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.54 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PBH

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.