Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Angel Oak Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CARY)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CARY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned about 0.59% of Angel Oak Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CARY. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,888,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,905,000 after buying an additional 16,878 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,773,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,528,000 after buying an additional 236,168 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $19,820,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 753,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,469,000 after buying an additional 24,133 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF by 34.8% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 535,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after buying an additional 138,298 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CARY opened at $21.04 on Friday. Angel Oak Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average of $20.74.

About Angel Oak Income ETF

The Angel Oak Income ETF (CARY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims for current income by broadly investing in USD-denominated fixed income securities with a tilt towards structured products and residential mortgage.

