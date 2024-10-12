Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 61,124 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,928,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,260,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,026 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 48,638,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $765,173,000 after purchasing an additional 30,173,405 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8,267.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,181,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,940,056 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 81.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,069,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,048,000 after buying an additional 7,237,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,559,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,233,000 after buying an additional 3,196,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

NYSE:DB opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.21. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.90). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DB. Barclays upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.