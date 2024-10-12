Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $1.10 Million in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in International Paper by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,214,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $613,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132,332 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in International Paper by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,135,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492,035 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,012,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,966,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $27,756.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,508.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $439,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,296.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $27,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,508.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,440 shares of company stock valued at $931,502. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on IP. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.21.

International Paper Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $48.19 on Friday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $31.76 and a 52 week high of $50.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

