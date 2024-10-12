Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 130,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 88,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 313.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 328.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 54.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

Atlas Energy Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE AESI opened at $20.44 on Friday. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $24.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

Atlas Energy Solutions ( NYSE:AESI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $287.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.02%.

Insider Activity at Atlas Energy Solutions

In other news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $173,305.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 951,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,247,175.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard acquired 3,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.68 per share, with a total value of $70,416.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,503,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,669,310.96. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $173,305.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 951,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,247,175.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,713 shares of company stock worth $524,117 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AESI shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.