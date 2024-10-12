Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,816 The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SJM. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 72,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,970,000 after purchasing an additional 78,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SJM. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.25.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $116.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.79. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $134.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.24.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 14.22%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

