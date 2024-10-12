Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes $1.10 Million Position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 124,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RMT. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the first quarter worth $2,593,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the second quarter worth $432,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 579.1% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 128,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 109,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 107,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. 34.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RMT opened at $9.63 on Friday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $10.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average of $9.40.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%.

In other Royce Micro-Cap Trust news, President Christopher D. Clark bought 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $51,624.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 53,040 shares in the company, valued at $507,062.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

