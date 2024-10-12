Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,927 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 170.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 224.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AKAM. HSBC upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised Akamai Technologies from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.47.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $251,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,186.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $251,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,186.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $389,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,401.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $741,655. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $104.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $129.17. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.61.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $979.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.67 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

