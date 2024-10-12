Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CGGO stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.18.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.