Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Receives $57.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

SNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Argus upped their price target on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNY stock opened at $54.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $58.97.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 480.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sanofi in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

