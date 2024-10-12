Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $150.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $226.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.47.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $124.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $173.25. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.46.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $362.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $822,099.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,822.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 37,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $133.80 per share, with a total value of $4,955,684.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 284,034 shares in the company, valued at $38,003,749.20. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $822,099.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,822.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.3% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

