Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Insider Peter Harrison Buys 72 Shares

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) insider Peter Harrison acquired 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 354 ($4.63) per share, for a total transaction of £254.88 ($333.57).

Peter Harrison also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Schroders alerts:

On Tuesday, September 10th, Peter Harrison acquired 72 shares of Schroders stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £243.36 ($318.49).

Schroders Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SDR opened at GBX 354.40 ($4.64) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.71. Schroders plc has a 12 month low of GBX 327 ($4.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 447.60 ($5.86). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 347.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 365.55. The firm has a market cap of £5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,476.67, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Schroders Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a GBX 6.50 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9,166.67%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Schroders

Schroders Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.