Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Insider Peter Harrison Buys 72 Shares

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) insider Peter Harrison acquired 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 354 ($4.63) per share, for a total transaction of £254.88 ($333.57).
Peter Harrison also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 10th, Peter Harrison acquired 72 shares of Schroders stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £243.36 ($318.49).
Schroders Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of SDR opened at GBX 354.40 ($4.64) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.71. Schroders plc has a 12 month low of GBX 327 ($4.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 447.60 ($5.86). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 347.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 365.55. The firm has a market cap of £5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,476.67, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17.
Schroders Cuts Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.
Schroders Company Profile
Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.
