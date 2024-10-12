Scotiabank Trims Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Target Price to C$43.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Scotiabank to C$43.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.26% from the company’s current price.

AND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$58.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$48.29.

Andlauer Healthcare Group stock opened at C$39.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$729.30 million, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.78. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of C$36.43 and a 52 week high of C$44.12.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$161.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$165.00 million. Andlauer Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.9331337 earnings per share for the current year.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

