SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 13,468 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 390.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,468 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $1,238,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 35.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 24.9% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 944,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,491,000 after purchasing an additional 188,095 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,336,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,260,000. 47.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Red Rock Resorts news, VP Lorenzo J. Fertitta purchased 33,000 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.77 per share, with a total value of $1,642,410.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,546,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,379,400.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Red Rock Resorts news, VP Lorenzo J. Fertitta acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.77 per share, with a total value of $1,642,410.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,546,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,379,400.77. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kord Nichols sold 49,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $2,868,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,868. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,426,000. Insiders own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Up 1.2 %

RRR opened at $52.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.99. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.82 and a twelve month high of $63.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.80 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 83.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 35.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on RRR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Red Rock Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

