SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 3,744 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,523 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FACT Capital LP raised its position in shares of MasTec by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. FACT Capital LP now owns 101,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 17,511 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth approximately $785,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,725,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,633,000 after purchasing an additional 238,874 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth approximately $5,287,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,230,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MasTec in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on MasTec from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.62.

MasTec Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MTZ opened at $127.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,415.56 and a beta of 1.70. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $130.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.37 and a 200-day moving average of $106.25.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. MasTec had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MasTec

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $348,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,173 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,592.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $348,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,592.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $2,525,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 217,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,426,096.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,212. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MasTec Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.