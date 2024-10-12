SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 14,630 Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,630 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WGO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 484.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,004,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,302,000 after purchasing an additional 832,187 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,431,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,602,000 after buying an additional 463,257 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,772.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 210,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,409,000 after buying an additional 199,264 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at about $9,708,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,660,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,044,000 after acquiring an additional 161,987 shares in the last quarter.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Insider Transactions at Winnebago Industries

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Bogart sold 3,333 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $193,247.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,443.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $58.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.45. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $75.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.62 and a 200-day moving average of $59.61.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

Winnebago Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.