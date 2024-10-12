SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LCII. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,454,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LCI Industries during the second quarter valued at about $1,685,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in LCI Industries during the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in LCI Industries by 14.2% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James began coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

LCI Industries stock opened at $117.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.82. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $96.18 and a fifty-two week high of $131.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.13.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 114.13%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

