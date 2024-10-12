SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $949,000 Position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of Veritex as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Veritex by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,772,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,777,000 after buying an additional 52,933 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 16.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,668,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,193,000 after acquiring an additional 235,154 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 547,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,734,000 after acquiring an additional 50,406 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Veritex by 1,599.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 39,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 36,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Veritex in the second quarter valued at about $566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VBTX. Raymond James raised Veritex from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Veritex from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Veritex from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $25.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.37. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.93 and a 12-month high of $26.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.08.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $106.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.39 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

