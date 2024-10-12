SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in MSA Safety by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 7.3% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 50.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair upgraded shares of MSA Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Insider Transactions at MSA Safety

In related news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 3,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $745,605.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,039,117. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $172.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12 month low of $147.35 and a 12 month high of $200.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.99.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $462.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.30 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 14.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

Recommended Stories

