SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Short Interest Update

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the September 15th total of 4,400,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SharkNinja from $97.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $83.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on SharkNinja from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.94.

SharkNinja Trading Down 0.8 %

SharkNinja stock opened at $107.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SharkNinja has a 12-month low of $38.69 and a 12-month high of $110.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.40 and a 200 day moving average of $80.25.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SharkNinja will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SharkNinja

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SharkNinja during the second quarter valued at $190,482,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,309,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in SharkNinja in the fourth quarter worth about $47,811,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SharkNinja during the first quarter worth approximately $38,290,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in SharkNinja by 29.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,695,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,450,000 after acquiring an additional 380,926 shares during the last quarter. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

