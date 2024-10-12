Short Interest in Aben Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Increases By 192.3%

Aben Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 192.3% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.
Aben Minerals Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of Aben Minerals stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. Aben Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.
Aben Minerals Company Profile
