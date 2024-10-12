Short Interest in Accelleron Industries AG (OTCMKTS:ACLLY) Rises By 135.2%

Accelleron Industries AG (OTCMKTS:ACLLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 135.2% from the September 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Accelleron Industries Price Performance

ACLLY stock opened at C$52.22 on Friday. Accelleron Industries has a twelve month low of C$23.57 and a twelve month high of C$52.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$50.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.19.

Accelleron Industries Company Profile

Accelleron Industries AG develops, manufactures, sells, and services turbochargers and digital solutions worldwide. It provides solutions and services to marine, power, oil and gas, and rail industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Baden, Switzerland.

