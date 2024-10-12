Short Interest in Accelleron Industries AG (OTCMKTS:ACLLY) Rises By 135.2%

Accelleron Industries AG (OTCMKTS:ACLLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 135.2% from the September 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Accelleron Industries Price Performance
ACLLY stock opened at C$52.22 on Friday. Accelleron Industries has a twelve month low of C$23.57 and a twelve month high of C$52.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$50.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.19.
Accelleron Industries Company Profile
