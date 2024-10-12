Short Interest in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Increases By 199.2%

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 544,800 shares, an increase of 199.2% from the September 15th total of 182,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Aethlon Medical Trading Up 1.5 %

AEMD stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.74. Aethlon Medical has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $2.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.70.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.10. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS. Research analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEMD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Aethlon Medical from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

