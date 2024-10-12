Short Interest in Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF) Declines By 56.0%

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,184,900 shares, a decline of 56.0% from the September 15th total of 11,784,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 135.4 days.
Agricultural Bank of China Stock Performance
ACGBF stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.43. Agricultural Bank of China has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $0.49.
About Agricultural Bank of China
