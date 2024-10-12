Short Interest in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Declines By 49.6%

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decrease of 49.6% from the September 15th total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Akoustis Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKTS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 47.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 82,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 26,654 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,824,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 198,149 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Silverback Asset Management LLC raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 23.9% in the first quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 4,238,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 817,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKTS stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. Akoustis Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.65.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments.

