Short Interest in Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Decreases By 51.4%

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,200 shares, a decline of 51.4% from the September 15th total of 282,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 338,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AEBZY opened at $1.18 on Friday. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36.
Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Company Profile
