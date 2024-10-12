Short Interest in Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Drops By 83.0%

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 370,000 shares, a decrease of 83.0% from the September 15th total of 2,179,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,002,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Asia Broadband Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AABB opened at $0.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. Asia Broadband has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.07.

Get Asia Broadband alerts:

About Asia Broadband

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Asia Broadband, Inc, through its subsidiary, Asia Metals Inc, focuses on the production, supply, and sale of precious and base metals primarily in Asian markets. It also operates AABB Gold token, a minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency; and AABB Wallet. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.