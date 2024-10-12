Short Interest in Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Drops By 83.0%

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 370,000 shares, a decrease of 83.0% from the September 15th total of 2,179,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,002,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Asia Broadband Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AABB opened at $0.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. Asia Broadband has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.07.
About Asia Broadband
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Asia Broadband
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Asia Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.