Short Interest in Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Increases By 71.5%

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a growth of 71.5% from the September 15th total of 32,600 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In related news, major shareholder Co. Ltd. Dgp purchased 237,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $711,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 849,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,669. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Exicure stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.28. Exicure has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91.

Exicure ( NASDAQ:XCUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Exicure, Inc, an early-stage biotechnology company, develops nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. The company's preclinical candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of chronic pain. It also develops immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary SNA technology.

