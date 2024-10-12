Short Interest in iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILEW) Grows By 186.4%

iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, an increase of 186.4% from the September 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

iLearningEngines Price Performance

AILEW opened at $0.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.35. iLearningEngines has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $1.96.

Get iLearningEngines alerts:

iLearningEngines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

iLearningEngines, Inc operates AI-powered learning automation and information intelligence for corporate and educational use. The company's AI and learning automation platform is used by enterprises to productize enterprise knowledge for consumption throughout the enterprise. Its outcome-based training has deployed in regulated and detail-oriented vertical markets, such as healthcare, education, insurance, retail, oil and gas/energy, manufacturing, and government.

Receive News & Ratings for iLearningEngines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iLearningEngines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.