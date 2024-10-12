Short Interest in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTW) Drops By 37.5%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PureCycle Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTTW opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71. PureCycle Technologies has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $3.46.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

