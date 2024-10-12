Short Interest in WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY) Declines By 91.5%

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 91.5% from the September 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

WuXi AppTec Trading Down 0.4 %

WUXAY opened at $7.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.61. WuXi AppTec has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $13.02.

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: WuXi Chemistry, WuXi Testing, WuXi Biology, WuXi ATU, WuXi DDSU, and Others.

