Short Interest in Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Expands By 500.0%

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:YUEIY opened at $9.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.60. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $10.25.

Yue Yuen Industrial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing and sale of athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

