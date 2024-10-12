Short Interest in Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Decreases By 86.4%

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 86.4% from the September 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Stock Performance
Shares of ZLIOY opened at $7.72 on Friday. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.43.
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.