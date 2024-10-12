Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Sigma Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.28 and traded as high as $0.29. Sigma Designs shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 19,700 shares traded.
Sigma Designs Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.28.
Sigma Designs Company Profile
Sigma Designs, Inc, an integrated system-on-chip solutions provider, provides intelligent platforms for use in the home entertainment, and home and industrial control appliances. The company offers mobile Internet of Things solutions used primarily for tracking applications, such as small tags that can be attached to track pets, keys, children, luggage, and vehicles.
