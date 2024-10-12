Sigma Lithium (OTCMKTS:SGMLF) Trading Down 2.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Sigma Lithium Corporation (OTCMKTS:SGMLF – Get Free Report) traded down 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.43 and last traded at $13.58. 454,496 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5,749% from the average session volume of 7,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.87.

Sigma Lithium Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.86.

About Sigma Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on April 30, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.