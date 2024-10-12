Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR) Stock Price Down 1.4% – What’s Next?

Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.93 and last traded at $10.93. Approximately 1,308 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 3,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58.

Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (VCAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively selects a narrow portfolio of companies globally that focus on autonomous driving. The fund may use options to leverage performance. VCAR was launched on Dec 28, 2020 and is managed by Simplify.

