Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW) Receives $57.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

Several analysts have commented on SW shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Performance

Smurfit Westrock stock opened at $45.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.06. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13 and a beta of 1.05. Smurfit Westrock has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $50.60.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 7.13%. Research analysts predict that Smurfit Westrock will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is presently 132.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smurfit Westrock

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SW. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

