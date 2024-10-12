Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4,761.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Price Performance

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $25.27.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

