State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.11.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on State Street from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

STT stock opened at $89.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. State Street has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $90.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.93.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that State Street will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STT. Quarry LP purchased a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

