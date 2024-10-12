StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Emerson Radio Stock Performance
Shares of MSN stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. Emerson Radio has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $0.83.
Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 3.90%.
Emerson Radio Company Profile
Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It offers houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, karaoke machines, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising televisions, lithium batteries, massagers, and security products.
