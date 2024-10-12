StockNews.com Downgrades TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) to Hold

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

TAT Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TATT opened at $18.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.60. TAT Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $182.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average is $14.46.

Get TAT Technologies alerts:

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $36.53 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TAT Technologies

About TAT Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TAT Technologies stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. ( NASDAQ:TATT Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 87,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd owned about 0.87% of TAT Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TAT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.