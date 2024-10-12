StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EKSO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Ekso Bionics in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Stock Up 3.9 %

EKSO stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18. Ekso Bionics has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.45.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 68.41% and a negative return on equity of 92.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ekso Bionics stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its position in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 322.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,892 shares during the quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned 3.28% of Ekso Bionics worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ekso Bionics

(Get Free Report)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.