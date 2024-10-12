StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Old Point Financial Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of Old Point Financial stock opened at $19.25 on Thursday. Old Point Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $97.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average of $16.40.
Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $15.59 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Point Financial
Old Point Financial Company Profile
Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Old Point Financial
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.