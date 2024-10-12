StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Old Point Financial stock opened at $19.25 on Thursday. Old Point Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $97.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average of $16.40.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $15.59 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Old Point Financial stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Point Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:OPOF Free Report ) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 720,861 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,015 shares during the quarter. Old Point Financial comprises approximately 4.4% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned 14.19% of Old Point Financial worth $10,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

